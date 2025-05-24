3 Toughest Quarterbacks the Rams Will Face in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams will have high expectations this season following their deep playoff run that almost resulted in an NFC Championship. This franchise presents a young roster with a quality mixture of veteran players that seems ready to take the next step with a newly-opened championship window.
Because the Rams finished first in the NFC West, they will be playing he best of the best both from within and outside the conference. This results in them facing some of the best, especially at quarterback. Los Angeles will be tested early in the season against some of the better passers in the game.
Let's take a look at the three toughest quarterbacks the Rams will face this season, plus an honorable mention.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Right off the bat, Chris Shula's defense will be forced into a matchup against the talented C.J. Stroud, who suffered from a sophomore slump in 2024 while presenting high-end potential as a signal-caller. Stroud has quickly become one of the 10 to 12 best passers in the game, exhibiting tremendous football IQ, accuracy, arm talent, and toughness that is hard to come by.
It will be interesting what offensive coordinator Nick Caley will do for Stroud, but he should have more control of the offense in 2025 after slowly adjusting to the speed of the game.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Two weeks later, the Rams will have to deal with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia for the second time in nine months. While snow won't play a factor in this matchup, Hurts is still a handful to deal with.
Hurts reminds me a lot of Cam Newton in terms of pure play style. He doesn't have the otherworldly arm talent Newton did, but Hurts is insanely powerful in the lower half which makes him difficult to bring down as a runner. This is a rhythm passer with good accuracy and poise, and will present another tough challenge for Shula's unit.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
This is not hard to explain: Jackson is in the argument for best quarterback on the planet and is already a two-time MVP (and should've won a third last season). Jackson will present too many mismatches as a quarterback because of his rare mobility and progression into a high-end, accurate passer. If the Rams can limit the big plays and succeed in contain, it could limit the damage but not too much.
Honorable Mention: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
A trip to London to face the Jaguars may seem like a slam-dunk on paper. However, people forget just how good Lawrence can be when things are clicking. From the second half of the 2022 season to the end of the first half in 2023, Lawrence was phenomenal and it wouldn't come as a surprise if Liam Coen was able to right the ship for the gifted thrower. If the former No. 1 draft pick returns to form in 2025, it could be a tough outing for the Rams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and talk to us about these QBs!
Please let us know your thoughts on these QBs when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.