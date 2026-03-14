Teams Are Finding Out the Rams Do Not Wait for Anyone

If there is one team that knows how to work the NFL offseason, it is the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are not playing any games and know exactly what they want to do this offseason. Over the years, the Rams have shown how they go about their business, and if you really are about winning it all, they give you the blueprint.

Even at that, other NFL teams are not catching up to them, or they have not figured it out and do not do what the Rams do. That is why the Rams have been consistent over the last few years.

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches his team warm up before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rams Looking to Add More

For the last few seasons, the Rams have been top contenders and even gone into the seasons as favorites. That seems to be the case going into next year.

The Rams will be the team to beat as they are looking to win another Super Bowl under head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead. The Super Bowl next year is at the Rams home stadium. The last time the Super Bowl was in SoFi Stadium, the Rams were holding the Lombardi Trophy.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Rams would love to do that again and be the first team ever to win two Super Bowls in their own stadium. The Rams will be returning with the core of their team running it back next season. But the Rams have also added key pieces to this team this offseason.

They are rolling with the best on both sides of the ball, and they want to make sure they give this roster the best chance to be successful next season. That is the Rams' way, and they are not stopping there.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams are looking to add another great star. The Rams have the assets to do that, and if they pulled it off, it would not be a surprise but it will get the NFL world buzzing because the level of superstars this team already has and you are adding another.

The years of Snead saying 'f them picks' seem to be back this offseason. The Rams already traded one of their first-round picks, and if they make it two, they will be adding to an offense that is already the best in the league. The Rams will be elite and have every defense's attention, even before we get to the 2026 NFL Draft. That is what the Rams are willing to do, to get back to the Super Bowl and win it all.