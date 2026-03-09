The Free Agent the Rams Can’t Afford to Lose — But Probably Will

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have to make tough roster decisions on a year-to-year basis and the team can't afford to keep everyone. However, there are certain players who's difficulty to replace is not worth the financial freedom their departure may provide.

In 2025, the free agent the Rams can ill-afford to losequarterback but likely will anyway in backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo . Here's why.

Why Garoppolo Matters

Garoppolo played a pivotal role in the Rams' success this season when he filled in for an absent Matthew Stafford while Stafford dealt with his back during training camp and preseason. Garoppolo seamlessly stepped in, fine-tuned the offense, led the Rams in two joint practices, and quietly stepped back when Stafford returned.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

That offense was humming all season long. Matthew Stafford won MVP and led the NFL in multiple passing categories. Puka Nacua led the NFL in catches. Davante Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions. Garoppolo is a massive reason why. Backups like that are not easy to find.

Why Garoppolo Is Likely to Depart

It appears Garoppolo is a wanted player.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked last week about if he would like to see Garoppolo return to the Rams next season after reports indicate the Arizona Cardinals and former assistant Mike LaFleur are heavily interested in his services, perhaps aligning themselves to offer Garoppolo the starting job

“Absolutely," stated McVay. "I love Jimmy. I would absolutely want him back. I did see those reports too on [Cardinals Head Coach] Mike [LaFleur] trying to steal our guy, but no Jimmy's a really good player and so we would love him back. I'm sure he'll have multiple opportunities and then we'll see where we're at. He's been tremendous for the last couple of years. We've loved everything he's about. You guys know how I feel about him when we've spoken about him and we would love him back. I'm also not naive to the fact that he'll probably have a lot of opportunities and if those are things that he wants to pursue that give him a chance to play, I would understand that.”

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it appears both McVay and LaFleur want Garoppolo, if Garoppolo says no to Arizona, he's likely saying no to the best and possibly last starting quarterback role he will ever receive at the NFL level. The Cardinals have an offense he understands, a play caller in LaFleur whom he is close to, the NFL's best tight end in Trey McBride, and two up-and-coming receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr and Michael Wilson.

Who could say no to that?