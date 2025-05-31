McVay on the Rams' Plan if They Cannot Get Ramsey
The Los Angeles Rams have already made arguably the most significant move of any team in the National Football League this season by signing veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. They could potentially pull off a similarly critical move again this offseason by trading for Jalen Ramsey.
Ramsey's time with the Miami Dolphins has run out, and the Rams could use an experienced cornerback like Ramsey. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay noted that while the Rams are interested in reuniting with Ramsey, he feels good about their group of cornerbacks even without Ramsey.
If the Rams do not get Ramsey, McVay does not plan to add a cornerback.
“No, I feel good about where we're at. Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot. I think that the way that guys will approach, similar to the previous question, there are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams, but have accumulated a bunch of experience that I think are only going to continue to take steps," McVay said.
McVay expressed confidence in his group of cornerbacks, even though many believe the Rams should add to the unit. McVay appears to be confident in the group's overall ability. He made it clear that if the Rams do not get Ramsey, they fully believe in the cornerbacks they have on the roster.
"I think when you really look at it, I thought that (CB) Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year. Obviously, (CB) Ahkello Witherspoon played great. I think him being here in the offseason is a big deal. Darious Williams has been an excellent player for us. I don't think anybody can minimize that hamstring injury that he had to work through in the early parts of the year. And then it was great to see (CB) Derion Kendrick out here, and (CB) Emmanuel Forbes made a play. So there's a handful of guys. I saw Shaun Jolly get in on a pick today. So I do feel really good about the development of that group led by (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey Pleasant, (Safeties Coach) Chris Beake, and (Defensive Assistant) Mike Harris," McVay said.
Go on and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content all year!