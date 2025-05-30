McVay on the True Impact of the Rams' Offseason Moves
The Los Angeles Rams made arguably the most significant move of the offseason when they signed veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. After spending last season with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, Adams is now in the best situation he has been in recently.
The Rams will pair Adams with Matthew Stafford, a talented offense, and one of the most well-respected head coaches in the National Football League. Following the Rams' Organized Team Activities, McVay detailed how the addition of Adams will help the Rams on and off the field.
“I think the first thing I've been really impressed with is his willingness to share, his openness, and his refreshing humility in terms of being coached, but then being able to offer his insight. It's fun to be able to listen to...he and Matthew have a dialogue of their accumulated experiences and getting on the same page for how they want to be able to do things," McVay said.
"But he's been great. Similar to what I was just saying about Terrence, but he's been great in the meetings, incredibly detail-oriented. You can see how smart he is. There are a couple things that are new in terms of the vernacular, but a lot of this stuff is same as or maybe just a couple subtle tweaks. But his ability to be able to learn, his ability to be able to listen, and then ultimately lead has been a big factor.”
McVay explained how Adams will be able to help with some of the younger players on the roster. Los Angeles has a nice mix of veterans and younger players on their roster. Adams' addition allows him to share years' worth of NFL experience and wisdom with the next generation of players.
“I think there's nothing more powerful...seeing is better than saying. The way he moves, but then his willingness to share. I think what's cool is, is these guys, the more comfortable they get, the more comfortable they'll be to be able to ask questions. I think (Wide Receivers Coach) Eric Yarber, (pass Game Coordinator) Nate (Scheelhaase), and (Offensive Assistant) Rob (Calabrese) do such a great job of creating an open dialogue. We want our meetings to be conversational, not just transferring information. The way that he moves, what's his rhythm and routine, and then his willingness to share based on his experiences and credibility that he's earned over the years," McVay said.
