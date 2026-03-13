Trent McDuffie Proves Rams Were the Best Fit For Him

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a shocking but necessary move for cornerback Trent McDuffie. Cornerbacks are often feast or famine, especially when adding veterans. For the Rams, they have historically nailed their cornerback acquisitions under Sean McVay, with players like Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, Sam Shields, Jalen Ramsey, and more.

It appears they have nailed yet another top defender for their secondary, with McDuffie having the talent and being the culture fit needed to win in 2026.

McDuffie Explains Why The Rams Are A Perfect Fit For Him

During his introductory press conference, McDuffie explained that the Rams' readiness to compete and the team-first personalities in the locker room were a massive motivation for him to want this move to be made. McDuffie also stated that all he wants to do is build upon what has already been built and to leave the position in a much better place than how he found it.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“A big thing for me was I wanted to go to a team that was a contender," stated McDuffie. "Let’s just be honest, this team has been knocking on the door year in and year out, especially since I've been in the league. I could tell that this culture was something special. I talked to a lot of guys that have either been on this team or have been here and on another team. They have just told me that the love, the support and the overall atmosphere of being a Ram was top notch, like best in the league."

"That was something that I was really excited to be a part of and something that when the opportunity came and my agent even said this was a possibility, I was like, ‘Yeah, let's definitely do that.’ For me, looking at the back end, especially being with my boy ‘J-Wat’ [Cornerback Jaylen Watson] coming in here, the past four years we've really learned what it takes to win a Super Bowl, get to the Super Bowl, the preparation and the time it takes to be detailed in your craft. I'm coming in here, I don't really want to change the culture or the atmosphere. I want to build upon it."

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"That's hard work, that's consistency, that's dedication and that's just about being a human being. I always say I think it's more important being a human being than being a football player because we’re all humans. Bringing some energy, bringing some positivity around the building and being one of those guys that hopefully down the road, guys come in and talk to me about whatever. That's really what I wanted to do on the Chiefs and luckily I’ve built that with a lot of those guys and those relationships. I'm excited. I know these guys are ready to work and I'm ready to work too.”

McDuffie said all the right things, and he checks off every box on what it means to be a Ram. There's a saying within the organization that no one will find an enemy on their own sideline. McDuffie appears to live by those same words, and it's clear why the organization was so willing to give up as much trade capital and money it took to add and then retain him for the next five seasons.