Should the Rams Trade Up for Michigan's Colston Loveland?
With the NFL Draft just under one week away, the Los Angeles Rams have begun final preparations. This year, instead of making themselves at home in a lavish residential building in the sprawling hills of Pasadena or Hollywood, they will be conducting their draft operations from the Los Angeles Fire Department Air Operations base.
This will be a unique draft for the Rams regardless of where they are hosting the selection process. They're in a position to make a run at the postseason as one of the NFC's favorites to represent the conference in Super Bowl LX.
Los Angeles is a young football team with loads of youthful talent on both sides of the ball and the right mixture of veterans. Their defense is especially young with most of their defensive starters ranging to be in their second or third season in the league. Chris Shula will have a 25-year old defensive lineman who led the team in sacks as a rookie, an ascending interior player with Kobie Turner, and 2024 defensive rookie of the year Jared Verse.
This is not to mention they also have Quentin Lake and Kamren Kinchens as the team's young backend defenders in the secondary. Now, the focus should be on adding more junior prospects to their offense, especially with some aging talents and inconsistencies at one position: tight end.
Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen make up the current tight end room that has been inconsistent and, at points, unreliable. While head coach Sean McVay focuses his offenses around the utilization of wide receivers as the top playmakers, it's time for him to add one at tight end.
Michigan's Colston Loveland presents the best opportunity to be in Los Angeles' target range. His skill set makes him an immediate impact pass-catcher with enough blocking capabilities to be high-end starter at the next level. Now, the question is could the Rams trade up for a tight end in the first round Loveland began to fall?
It would be risky considering they have a 74 pick gap between their first round selection and their third rounder. Trading up would indicate the Rams are fully in "win-now" mode and signal to the rest of the league they are not messing around. Moving up in the order could also cost an early round selection in the 2026 process.
If Loveland were to fall to No. 26, he should be heavily considered. However, a trade back or sitting tight in the first round is the realistic option for Los Angeles in next week's selection show.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please then let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.