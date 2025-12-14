Rams Announce Major Inactives List For Contest Against Lions

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Detroit Lions in action from SoFi Stadium. After activating Tutu Atwell, the Rams have finalized their roster for what should be a defining showdown in the NFC.

It's win and in for the Rams as victory would clinch the first playoff spot of the season in the NFC,

Rams Inactives

QB Stetson Bennett

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

RB Jarquez Hunter

OL Beaux Limmer

S Tanner Ingle

Instant Analysis

This means Jaylen McCollough will play as he was added to the injury list on Saturday due to illness. Tanner Ingle was also activated from the practice squad but since McCollough will play, Ingle is inactive. On top of that, Ahkello Witherspoon was made inactive in a surprise move.

Darious Williams, who missed last week will round out the cornerback room as the Rams proceed into this contest with limited defenders in their secondary. That also means the Rams will have their entire unit of eligible offensive tackles active as well as Davante Adams, who entered the game as questionable.

Witherspoon is coming back from injury and the Rams have a massive contest against the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday.

Atwell's Return

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay answered several questions pertaining to Atwell's return, first confirming Atwell activation.

“He will," stated McVay. "You look at some of the roster semantics, we had to make a tough move on a guy that really it was a pure numbers thing with [Outside Linebacker] Nick Hampton earlier in the week. We're always creatively trying to be able to figure out, how do we get our 48 up? What does that look like not exclusive to offense or defense, but also in the kicking game, some of the different contingency plans if you were to lose guys? Who's that backup at key spots where they have to play significant amount of snaps? He’s a guy that we wanted to be able to get up."

"It's obviously a good problem for us to figure out how to utilize his skillset because there’s been an emergence of a lot of guys, not exclusive to just receivers, since he's gone out. He's a guy that can influence and affect the game in a positive way. It’ll be good to get him back out there.”

McVay was also asked about how Atwell has handled the process of coming back from injured reserve after he had to wait to be activated due to roster number concerns.

“Really well," continued McVay. "He's so smart. He's so aware. I think the most important thing is as long as there's communication throughout and clarity for him. He's been a pro about it. I've got a lot of love for Tutu as we continue to build the relationship over these years. I know he’s chomping at the bit."

"He wants to get out there and compete, contribute and be able to positively help this team. He's done that in a lot of ways that maybe isn't always reflected in some of the games that you guys have seen, but he's making an impact. It'll be good to be able to get him out there and see how the game unfolds.”

