National Voice Mocks Texas Star to Rams at No. 26
If Matthew Stafford plays with the Rams past 2025, Cris Collinsworth wants to be sure the quarterback has another quality protector. The NBC Sunday Night Football analyst released his mock draft Friday and listed the Rams taking Kelvin Banks from Texas with the 26th overall choice in the first round.
Banks could pay long-term dividends for the Rams. Los Angeles signed left tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year, $57 million extension this offseason but right tackle Rob Havenstein is entering the final year of his contract.
Using a first-round choice on a tackle also makes sense for the Rams because the position is considered top-heavy in this year’s class. The best prospects are expected to go early. Collinsworth’s mock draft lists Banks as the fourth tackle drafted, following Armand Membou (fourth to New England), Will Campbell (12th to Dallas) and Josh Simmons (13th to Miami).
Banks was a significant reason why Texas improved its win totals each season with him in the Longhorns’ starting lineup (2022-24). And while Banks was a flagship at left tackle Steve Sarkisian’s offensive line, draft expert Dane Brugler said his best long-term position might be guard.
“With well-timed feet and handwork,” Brugler wrote in his annual draft preview, The Beast, “Banks is a natural in pass protection and shows an instinctive feel to attack with leverage and create force through his body mechanics. His balance can be too easily disrupted, though, especially in the run game, which can leave him overextended or on the ground.”
Whether he plays guard or tackle, Banks is considered a Day 1 starter, just as he was three years ago as a true freshman at Texas. But because he just turned 21 last month, Banks could benefit from sitting and learning behind the Rams’ established starters in Sean McVay’s offense.
Last month, McVay said Havenstein is coming off shoulder surgery but should be ready for the regular season.
“It was actually something that I think is really going to be beneficial to him,” McVay said at the annual league meeting. “He feels great, working through the rehab process. We’ll probably be careful in regard to how we’re going to handle it through OTAs, just without having pads on. But it’s not going to inhibit his ability, for sure for training camp.”
