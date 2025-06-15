How a Previous Connection Can Benefit the Rams This Season
The Los Angeles Rams' addition of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams has made many around the National Football League believers in their chances of making it to the Super Bowl this upcoming season. Adams joins an already talented group of position players that the Rams plan to use.
Adams joins the Rams after establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League. While he may not be quite what he once was, Adams is still one of the best wide receivers in the league.
The veteran wide receiver spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets last season, but before joining the Rams, Adams was a longtime member of the Green Bay Packers, where Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur's brother coaches.
LaFleur's brother gave him some advice on how to maximize the team's addition of Adams and how it felt to receive the call that he would soon join the Packers.
"Yeah, throw him the football (laughter). It's pretty simple with the guys that are talented, find ways to get them to football, and I feel like we got a lot of those guys right now. I feel like it's just got a little bit more and more each year, so I'd say that," LaFleur said.
"I had to keep it quiet, right? (laughter) We knew we got a good football player. He was happy for Davante. They had a lot of good years there, a lot of wins, a lot of good times, so he was happy he's here."
LaFleur noted that Adams does things well and that Adams' history of playing multiple sports has helped during his career.
“Yeah, again, yes, I was never with him, but you played against him, you saw him in warmups and stuff like that. You know the guys that are just a little bit different when the ball is in the air, and how they contort their body and just go up and get it like basketball players. So, again, he's north of 30, but the way he's out there it doesn't look like it. He's got a lot of juice in the tank, and it's been fun to watch." LaFleur said.
