Excitement Building Around the Rams as Training Camp Nears
Plenty of excitement continues to surround the Los Angeles Rams this offseason after making several offseason changes that should place them amongst the best teams in the National Football League. As if there was not already enough excitement, the Rams also announced that they will hold their training camp in Hawaii.
Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur noted that he is looking forward to traveling to Hawaii, but the specific plans for training camp are still being worked on.
"You want to talk off the record or no? (laughter) We went in 2019...2018 going into that 2019
(season). We went twice to Maui actually and had a great time, was with my wife one time and
then the whole family, brother and her brother and nephews and stuff like that. So good time,
great food there. Obviously awesome weather. Haven't been back since so it'll just be fun to just
be with the guys, be with other families, be with all the kids and all the kids running around and
stuff at the hotel. I don't really know what the schedule looks like. I'm not really concerned. I'll just
get in order and go from there." LaFleur said.
LaFleur is not the only one who is looking forward to the team's trip to Hawaii for training camp. Rams veteran wide receiver Puka Nacua recently explained how he feels about everything.
“I'm excited. I can't wait for everybody to go out there and have some shaved ice. I'm sure they'll
be waiting for us. I will have some spam musubi and it'll be good. I can't wait. I know the McDonald's over there. They serve Portuguese sausage. I don't know if (Team Dietician) Sebastian (Zorn) will let us go, but it'll be good for everybody to get to try some food. I'm might have to go on a fast after because we're going to have so much. We'll have rice with breakfast, lunch, and dinner so it might not be a great recipe," Nacua said
Nacua recently traveled to Samoa with his mom. He explained how well that trip went and how much his culture means to him and his family.
“Yeah so I got to go, me and my mom. We got to go back and we went to go visit my grandma's
village and we had went with the hospital group from the Utah Valley University, a group of
graduated nurses and they went to go do testing at two elementary schools and a high school," Nacua said.
"They had an open clinic over there in Pe’a Samoa. It was a truly great experience to be able to
experience that with my mom. My first time out of the country to go back to my grandma's
village. My grandma came from Western Samoa to California and that's where my parents
met. And so just to have the kind of full circle moment and to be able to experience... my father
passed away from diabetes so it was something that’s very common in the Polynesian culture.
And so to be able to go improve that situation in the homeland was something sweet."
