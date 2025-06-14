What Sets Rams QB Matthew Stafford Apart from the Rest
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Matthew Stafford. When healthy, he is arguably a top-10 quarterback in the league.
This is especially true if his teammates are healthy as well. Stafford is set to add another season of experience to his storied career, and this season is expected to be a special one.
The veteran quarterback noted how his preparation over the years has evolved and how he had to learn to prepare when initially making it to the league.
“Oh yeah, absolutely. It’s something that I think you’ve got to learn as you go. I mean, it's one of those things that I leaned on the veteran guys that I had around me when I was first coming around in the NFL to try and help me through that process. Then, I was around smart players as well and just tried to pick their brain," Stafford said.
Stafford noted that along with the natural evolution of the game, his time with one of the best wide receivers in National Football League history, Calvin Johnson, helped his development during the earlier part of his career. The veteran quarterback has seen many things during his nearly two decades in the league.
"But everybody kind of has to figure out the formula that works for them. There were some interesting times too. The game's evolved so much in 17 years. I mean, what used to be around on defense is not around anymore, and there's just so much more complexity to it," Stafford said.
"Then, playing with a guy like [Former Lions WR] Calvin [Johnson], early in my career, I would watch all this tape and then you go out and play the game and nobody was running the same coverages because they were just clouding to him the whole game or doubling him or whatever it was. So, you’ve got to kind of figure it out as you go, but I was always just trying to be a sponge and just take as much as I possibly could in about the game of football. I think later in my career it's helped me out."
