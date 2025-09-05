Which Rams' Debut Is Most Anticipated Ahead of Week 1
One of the biggest additions for any team this offseason was the Los Angeles Rams' signing of veteran and star wide receiver Davante Adams. The Rams wanted to get better this offseason, and they did just that by adding one of the top receivers in the National Football League.
This was a move that was a shock to many people when it happened. Many thought that the Rams would be one of the last teams to go after Adams. But it happened, and he made the Rams better.
Adams will now be part of a great offense. He will team up with one of the best wide receivers as well, in Puka Nacua. He will be catching passes from veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford as well. And we cannot forget about running back Kyren Williams, who is coming off a great season.
This offense is going to cause problems for many defenses this season. They are looking to do big things, and this team is a top contender coming out of the NFC.
"It is a great opportunity to start fresh, regardless what happened the year before," said Rams wide receiver Davante Adams. "For a new player coming to a new team like mine, it is just a clean slate. You cannot really ask for much more than that. Come in and feel fresh. It is going to be the healthiest the team is going to be. It is just an opportunity to be able to go out there and put it on display."
Davante Adams on Matthew Stafford
"It has been great. It started as soon as I got here. You know, the verbals. We got to work in the offseason program, so that gave us a little bit of a head start there ... Just having that time to go over things in the film room. Talk about stuff, talking about my routes, telling me I think you could do this or I like how you did that. Like I said before, just how much of what we do is not what is out here. We got a lot of time to connect and get on the same page."
"And then when we get out here, being able to time it up and go through some stuff with live bullets and that helps a lot too."
