Rams 3 Most Important Players After Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a bunch of moves this offseason, and as a result, these three players will be called on to perform at the highest level.

1. Matthew Stafford

In the same way the Rams did not address the defensive back room last offseason, the Rams have not addressed the offense at all in free agency. As Tutu Atwell said goodbye, the only notable move was retaining Tyler Higbee. While the draft could produce the next superstar, it will be up to Stafford to guide the Rams back to the promised land, without much hope of an instant difference maker.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The beauty of Davante Adams last season was his dominant skill set, but now defenses have seen this entire operation over the course of 20 games. If the Rams can't introduce anything new from a roster standpoint, they must evolve schematically and tactically. Stafford controls every move the Rams make on offense and even on defense in terms of aggression. Stafford must steer the ship against even more daunting tides.

2. Quentin Lake

Lake is the second-in-command on defense and while Nate Landman is the defensive signal caller, Lake has just as much influence in designing and executing a plan of attack, while being smart enough to make on-field decisions, while playing every snap in the Star/ slot corner position.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While that was already important enough, he's the gap in case a safety gets hurt. If another safety goes down with injury, especially one that plays up top so either Kam Curl or Kam Kinchens, the rest of the roster can only play inside and underneath, meaning either Lake will have to help up top or assist if the Rams go with one single high safety.

Josh Wallace, Tank McCollough, and Trent McDuffie all play underneath. The good news is that Lake is smart and skilled enough to make things work without issue.

3. Puka Nacua

While Stafford guides the ship, Nacua takes it forward. He's the best playmaker in football. The numbers say so and the film says so. Nacua took on the Seahawks twice last season and dominated. Nacua took on the Texans and dominated. He puts down top defenses time and time again.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Puka Nacua on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I truly believe Nacua is the Michael Irvin of our generation, and there's a reason Irvin has three rings and a gold jacket. Without Nacua, the Rams have no shot.

More importantly, the Rams could still win even if Stafford and Davante Adams go down. Nacua's ability to create his own offense opens up others and in a McVay offense, that means the wheels keep rolling.