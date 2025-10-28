Rams Offseason Outlook at the Halfway Point
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the National Football League this season. They are looking to do something special this season by winning it all. The Rams are currently 5-2 and have been playing good football as of late. This team is full of players who play their position at a high level and have some great players as well. They are looking to improve as the season moves on and play their best football when it counts the most.
The Rams made a lot of different moves this offseason to put their team in a position where they will be contending for a Super Bowl. That is all you can ask for as a coach at the beginning of the season. It has been a good one for the Rams this season, and they are led by head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Rams Offseason Moves Coming to Life
Bill Barnwell of ESPN talked about the Rams defense recently and put it in the "Exactly Average" tier out of all the 32 teams.
Highlights: Signing WR Davante Adams (two years, $44 million) and DT Poona Ford (three years, $27.6 million)
Disappointments: Drafting second-round TE Terrance Ferguson, re-signing WR Tutu Atwell (one year, $10 million)
This wasn't a very active offseason for the Rams, and nothing has been particularly outlandish or ominously subpar. Adams is coming off a three-touchdown game against the Jaguars, but those touchdowns also came on a grand total of 35 yards on eight targets. He has six touchdowns in seven games (and would have more if Matthew Stafford hadn't missed him on consecutive snaps for a would-be touchdown against the Ravens), but he's also 25th in yards per route run. Adams has been just fine.
Atwell seems like he shouldn't belong on the disappointing side when you consider that he caught an 88-yard touchdown pass to beat the Colts, but that also came on a play in which the slot cornerback fell down. Even with a couple of big plays, Atwell is 54th in yards per route run while playing 38% of the offensive snaps, which isn't much for $10 million. And Ferguson has just two catches for 52 yards, though one of them was a 31-yard touchdown against the Jags last week.
