Rams Already Setting Themselves Up for Super Bowl or Bust

If you were to ask the Los Angeles Rams what the goal is for next year, this offseason, they will surely all stay the same, it has been over the years, and that is to win the Super Bowl.

The Rams have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the last few years, and that is something they are not giving up any time soon. The Rams fell short of their goal last season, and that will give them an extra boost next season. And some may say, it has given them an extra boost already.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That is because the moves that the Rams have made this offseason, say were the Rams want to be at the end of next season. That is holding up another Lombardi Trophy and doing it in their home stadium again.

That is the goal the Rams have set, and they are putting together the best possible roster to give the team the best chance to be successful next season. The Rams are not messing around about being the best and doing whatever it takes.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (center) looks on from behind the Duke Blue Devils bench prior to a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Super Bowl or Bust for Rams next season

This is now the question, is it championship or bust for the Rams next season? They will also tell you that it is very true, even right now. The Rams are going to make sure the message is clear, and if it is not, then you have not been paying attention to what they are doing this offseason.

It is not a shocker because for the Rams, it is all about winning it all. We know that is what head coach Sean McVay is thinking about this offseason. He wants to be the best, and winning it will do that.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We still are going to wait for the rest of the roster to fill out for the Rams. That is because they are looking to still make moves this offseason.

And if they could get better, that is going to be what they do. The Rams are that team, and no one could do anything about it, because they got their stuff together when it comes to signing players or trading for them.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rams still have the 2026 NFL Draft to work with, where they have the 13th overall pick. That is just insane to think about for a team that is coming off an NFC Championship game appearance. So, it is Super Bowl or bust for the Rams going into the next season.