Where Do Nacua and Adams Land in Latest WR Rankings?
The Los Angeles Rams have had an exclusive history of talented wide receivers. Torry Holt and Issac Bruce are two of the greatest wideouts in Rams history, being key components in the team's run as "The Greatest Show on Turf." Now, it seems like the franchise has another supremely talented skill player on the perimeter.
Despite being a fifth-round draft choice, the Rams found a gem in Puka Nacua, who has quickly emerged into one of the best playmakers in the NFL. As a rookie, the former Washington and BYU product caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, dominating his opponents at relentless consistency.
Nacua missed six games in 2024 due to an injury but his averages over a 17-game slate would've had him at 122 catches for over 1,500 yards and five touchdowns, showing off just how reliable and productive he can be when the ball is in his hands. With Davante Adams now opposite of him, Nacua's numbers should remain steady.
Adams has also remained productive throughout the last several years, maintaining himself as one of the top wide receivers in the league. Despite joining his third team in 12 months, the former All-Pro is still a dangerous weapon to track and cover, playing a key role in the Rams hopeful ascension to Super Bowl contention.
Nacua and Adams' play has been nationally recognized, including by Pro Football Focus lead NFL Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema, who recently put out his latest Top 32 wide receiver rankings with Nacua coming in at No. 5 in the second tier of wideouts on his list. Adams came in at No. 16 toward the bottom of the third tier.
"Nacua missed time in 2024 but still finished with the league’s highest receiving grade at 93.0, pushing his two-year total to nearly 3,000 receiving yards," Sikkema wrote. "He’s neither the biggest nor the fastest, but few receivers are more difficult to cover."
Sikkema voiced some concern with Adams' age and coming off one of his worst-graded seasons since early in his career while also acknowledging Stafford being a key component to his success.
"Adams posted his lowest receiving grade since 2016 with a 76.8 in 2024, a concerning trend as he enters his age-32 season," Sikkema said. "Still, his elite production over the past five years warrants some benefit of the doubt — especially now that he’ll be working with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay."
Nacua is a tad bit high for my liking as I view CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and even Tyreek Hill as better playmakers. That doesn't mean he isn't worthy of being ranked that high and remains a terrific No. 1 wide receiver.
Adams' ranking makes the most sense as his play did decline some last season. Yet, despite getting older, he remains a quality No. 2 to low-end No. 1 wideout.
