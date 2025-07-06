Reasons to Believe in the Rams This Upcoming Season
The Los Angeles Rams have made enough additions this offseason to warrant legitimate excitement.
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the best teams in the National Football League. Nate Davis of USA TODAY believes the Rams have plenty of reason to be optimistic about the upcoming season.
Nate Davis of USA TODAY believes the Rams have plenty of reason to be optimistic about the upcoming season.
"They wound up being the only team that posed a serious threat to the [Philadelphia] Eagles during the 2024 postseason. A year after Aaron Donald’s retirement, the defense has enjoyed a renaissance with young quality and quantity – which is probably the smartest way to realistically replace a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. And the offense could take another step with reliable WR Davante Adams essentially replacing oft-injured Cooper Kupp," Davis said.
Adams and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford are at similar points in their career. While one has a Super Bowl ring and the other does not, they both have the same goal of winning a ring this season.
Earlier this offseason, Adams explained some of the factors that influenced his decision to join the Rams. The veteran is excited for the chance to end his career with the Rams.
"There were a lot of different things that already appealed, and honestly, coming into it and knowing that this may be a thing that I would be a free agent in is already something that was on my radar. After speaking with a couple of players, Sean, and a couple of the other personnel, it was clear that this was where I needed to be," Adams said.
[The Rams were] definitely the most eager organization to reach out, whether it was the understanding of contracts or understanding of where I am in my game. Obviously, having an opportunity to play with [QB] Matthew [Stafford] is a heck of an opportunity."
"I can't wait to get started with that and the rest of the team, too. Being able to be with a contender at this point in my career is something I've been waiting for a while now. I've been putting the work in to make it happen, but now we got it. It's exciting."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!