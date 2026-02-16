The Rams' Biggest Gamble of 2025 Continues To Pay Off

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a bold choice to bring in Davante Adams to be their one-two pass-catching punch with Puka Nacua. At this point in Adams' illustrious career, one had to wonder if he was on the backside of it. In 2025, he proved why he remains one of the NFL's best.

Adams Has Hit His Stride In Southern California

Pro Football Focus ranked Adams as the 89th best player in the NFL out of 101 superstars.

"Adams operated as his team’s No. 2 wide receiver for the first time in several seasons, and he thrived in the role," stated PFF. "His 84.8 PFF overall grade ranked ninth at his position, his highest mark since 2022. Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns (15), and quarterback Matthew Stafford generated a 106.8 passer rating when throwing his way, 19th among 80 qualifying wide receivers."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Stafford would go on to win the MVP, largely in part due to his touchdown differential over Drake Maye, a differential created by Stafford's ability to find Adams in the end zone, especially in short-yardage situations. Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns for the third time in his career, becoming the first man in NFL history to do so for three different franchises.

Adams' Impact Was Exactly What The Rams Needed

When Adams signed on, not only was he tasked with taking the Rams' offense to a level that they couldn't go with Cooper Kupp, they also needed Adams to replace Kupp's leadership. Adams did both flawlessly, assimulating into the room in a matter of days before becoming a leader in a matter of weeks.

Before the Rams played the Seahawks in the NFC Championship, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about what it was like to have him back, as well as his impact as a leader.

“Tremendous," stated McVay. "He's a great player. The game the other day was unique. It was good to be able to get his feet wet and he made some key and critical plays against Carolina. Then you look at last week, it's like competitive greatness. Be at your best when your best is required. You look at the leverage that he had from [Bears Cornerback] Nahshon Wright on that 12-yard catch that he made. It was unbelievable."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Not a great play call, but he and Matthew [Stafford] made it right where he's able to win the leverage, flatten that angle out and have the awareness on the sideline. The in-cut that he caught was a huge play. He's a tremendous impact. It's great to be able to have him back and everybody feels and notices when he's on the grass. He's just got this swag that I think elevates the energy of our overall group and team. We’re really excited to have him back.”

McVay also spoke on the relationship between Adams and Puka Nacua.

“I think there's a tremendous amount of respect," stated McVay. "You could really see how much Puka reveres Davante and how willing he is to share and how much love Davante has for him. It's a special relationship. I love watching those guys flex."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) prepare to take the field before the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Their celebrations, if you haven't seen it, they're swaggy. They're awesome. It's a really cool relationship that you're watching organically develop with two guys that love football. They have a lot of respect and love for one another, and I think they've made each other better. Davante's willingness to pour in and be a mentor and Puka’s willingness to want to learn and that curiosity, it's really cool to see.”

