3 Ways the Rams Improved this Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams have positioned themselves as true title contenders heading into training camp this summer. Their roster is filled with a good mixture of incredible young talents, and veteran players who know a thing or two of how to start fast and reach the Super Bowl.
This offseason, the Los Angeles Rams made moves that weren't over-the-moon flashy, but flashy enough to spell some confidence despite the loss of a key offensive playmaker and nose tackle. The Rams are well-structured as an organization and has positioned themselves to remain in title contention as they continue to bolster the roster with immediate young contributors.
With that in mind, let's look at the three ways Los Angeles has improved the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
Experience at key areas
There comes a time when teams with a hefty amount of inexperienced players tend to get stuck in mediocrity for a season due to the lack of years in the league. The Rams have worked hard to avoid this despite some of their slow starts and are hoping the three key additions they made puts them on the right track early in the season.
All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, center Coleman Shelton, and defensive lineman Ponna Ford present Los Angeles with experience and quality abilites that will boost the team in the short-term successes and long-term growth of the inexperienced players on the roster. Shelton becomes the starting center while Beaux Limmer continues his development while Ford replaces Bobby Brown III at nose tackle.
Cooper Kupp's replacement
The Rams cut cornerstone wide receiver Kupp after the start of free agency and replaced him, in some regard, with Adams. The former's impact on the franchise will be long-lasting, especially after his historic 2021 triple-crown and Super Bowl MVP season. However, money played a role in his release, as does most things do in this business.
Adams comes in looking for one last gasp for a chance at the Lombardi Trophy after his tenure in Las Vegas and New York went up in flames despite high-end production. He may not be the same receiver that was arguably the top dog at his position, but he will be a great complement to third-year playmaker Puka Nacua.
Finding the future at tight end
Securing the long-term starter at tight end was a priority in free agency and the NFL Draft, and Los Angeles seemingly got the job done with their first draft choice in the second round. Terrance Ferguson may not start immediately, but his talent and abilities are intriguing to the point he could be a starter by the end of the season.
Ferguson gives the Rams a dynamic they have not had at the position in quite some time. He's a fun run-after-catch player with great ball skills and release packages to beat press-man corners similar to how a wide receiver would. He's also shown to be an effective in-line blocker, and while inconsistencies hindered him at times, there is no better place to land for his development than Los Angeles.
