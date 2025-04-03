When the Rams Decided to Move on From Cooper Kupp
When the Rams announced they would be moving on from Cooper Kupp, the move sent shockwaves across the fan base, dividing opinion with many hoping the team would find a way to keep Kupp. They didn't and the Rams are moving forward with Davante Adams. Sean McVay spoke about the events that led to that franchise altering decision.
Q: What point did you make a decision to move on from Cooper Kupp.
McVay: "So there was a lot of careful consideration Gary and we waited for the dust to settle. So Kevin [Demoff] Les [Snead] Tony [Pastoors] myself, we ended up going away for a couple days, kind of just an after action review, looking at all things.
"As far as our team, you know, the guys that are going to be free agents, what are some of the different things that we want to try to be able to have as a long term vision, short term we talk about Cooper a lot during those couple days when we ended up going away and we came to the conclusion, and that was when we got back and I sat down with him, told him that we were going to seek a trade."
"If we weren't able to find a trade partner, then we would end up brand new year release. And it was, it was a challenging conversation, but he couldn't have been more classy, even just to watch the way he handled the Seattle press conference, the authenticity, the vulnerability, but he, you know, that was a hard conversation for me, for him, but, but it was something that at the end of the day, it was a football decision, and it doesn't change the legacy all the great things that more importantly, the great person that he is, but we do have a responsibility to the collective and it was what we felt like was the best decision for our football team moving forward, and not easy, but that's what our responsibility is."
It appears that despite the departure, the deep rooted respect between Kupp and the Rams remains in tact.
