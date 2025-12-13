Where the Rams Have Game-Changing Edge Over Lions

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on an injury-riddled Detroit Lions team. While the contest isn't until this Sunday, the Rams have learned that the Lions will be without two premier defenders while their offensive line is on the verge of another hit.

The Detroit Secondary

After suffering a season-ending injury last week, the Lions already knew safety Brian Branch is done for the season. This situation has compounded as the Lions have also ruled out star defensive back Kerby Joseph for the game.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), left, and safety Brian Branch (32) celebrate a play against Chicago Bears during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only are the Lions down the top two safeties, their other safety Thomas Harper is entering the game as questionable as he looks to return from a concussion. Harper was limited on Friday.

The Rams on Branch

Both Matthew Stafford and Mike LaFleur spoke this week on what Branch's absence means for this contest.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford spoke on if he foresees any schematic changes due to Branch's injury.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We’ll see," stated Stafford. "I don't know if it'll change schematically. Maybe it does, maybe it doesn't. He’s a unique playmaker in this league. I hate to see things like that happen. I have a ton of respect for him as a player. He’s a huge difference maker for them on the back end with his ability to cover receivers, cover tight ends, make plays in the run game and he’s great in zone coverage. He’s a really a complete player. I know that'll be something they'll have to adjust to and figure out.”

Mike LaFleur

LaFleur spoke on Branch's abilities as a player.

“He's a stud there's no doubt, but like we always say here, and I know they're saying the same thing, like all 32 buildings, next man up," stated LaFleur. "Whoever comes in there…it's just like San Fran losing [49ers Inside Linebacker] Fred [Warner]. They're playing good defense over there in San Francisco because there is a culture."

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"There's a standard. What Brian Branch is going to miss on the field… he's taught through the way he plays in his actions, whoever that next guy is. There's no doubt about it, he's one of the best in this league. You miss guys like that. The standards the standard there so there's going to be no drop off.”

Taylor Decker

While the Lions have seven players listed as questionable, none are bigger than tackle Taylor Decker. Decker has not practiced all week and the team is already limited when it comes to reserves.

