Where the Rams Have Game-Changing Edge Over Lions
In this story:
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on an injury-riddled Detroit Lions team. While the contest isn't until this Sunday, the Rams have learned that the Lions will be without two premier defenders while their offensive line is on the verge of another hit.
The Detroit Secondary
After suffering a season-ending injury last week, the Lions already knew safety Brian Branch is done for the season. This situation has compounded as the Lions have also ruled out star defensive back Kerby Joseph for the game.
Not only are the Lions down the top two safeties, their other safety Thomas Harper is entering the game as questionable as he looks to return from a concussion. Harper was limited on Friday.
The Rams on Branch
Both Matthew Stafford and Mike LaFleur spoke this week on what Branch's absence means for this contest.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford spoke on if he foresees any schematic changes due to Branch's injury.
“We’ll see," stated Stafford. "I don't know if it'll change schematically. Maybe it does, maybe it doesn't. He’s a unique playmaker in this league. I hate to see things like that happen. I have a ton of respect for him as a player. He’s a huge difference maker for them on the back end with his ability to cover receivers, cover tight ends, make plays in the run game and he’s great in zone coverage. He’s a really a complete player. I know that'll be something they'll have to adjust to and figure out.”
Mike LaFleur
LaFleur spoke on Branch's abilities as a player.
“He's a stud there's no doubt, but like we always say here, and I know they're saying the same thing, like all 32 buildings, next man up," stated LaFleur. "Whoever comes in there…it's just like San Fran losing [49ers Inside Linebacker] Fred [Warner]. They're playing good defense over there in San Francisco because there is a culture."
"There's a standard. What Brian Branch is going to miss on the field… he's taught through the way he plays in his actions, whoever that next guy is. There's no doubt about it, he's one of the best in this league. You miss guys like that. The standards the standard there so there's going to be no drop off.”
Taylor Decker
While the Lions have seven players listed as questionable, none are bigger than tackle Taylor Decker. Decker has not practiced all week and the team is already limited when it comes to reserves.
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.