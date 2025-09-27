Ex-QB Isn’t Holding Back on Rams’ Week 4 Outlook
The Los Angeles Rams will be the favorite to win tomorrow in Week 4 of the NFL season. It is not going to be a given, though. The Rams are facing a good Indianapolis Colts team that is looking to remain undefeated this season.
The Rams are trying to end that and get back on the winning end of things. It is something that is going to be good for this Rams team, if they can come back and win after losing the way they did a week ago. A lot will be looked at in this matchup.
The Rams want to improve their play inside the redzone. That is something that they have struggled with. The Rams cannot afford to have long drives that end with only field goals. This team knows that, and head coach Sean McVay will do his best to fix that problem. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford also knows that he has to be better in those situations as well. If they can turn those red-zone possessions into touchdowns, they will have a great chance of winning this game against the Colts.
It is going to be a challenge for the Rams' offense. The Colts have a top defense in the NFL, and they are looking to create some turnovers. The one thing we know about this Rams team is that they are always up for a challenge, and their offense is more than capable of scoring points against a good defense. We saw that last week, and now they have to do it for the whole game. The run game will be a huge part of this game, not only for the Rams but also for the Colts.
Former NFL QB Derek Carr gives his upset pick against Rams
"That is why I am taking the underdog here, it is the offensive line for the Indianapolis Colts," said Carr. "That travels. The offensive line and the run game go everywhere. Daniels Jones is making great reads. He is doing a great job. And Lou Anarumo is cooking up stuff. The defense in this game, I think, for the Colts is going to step up. And that is why I have the Colts for the win.
