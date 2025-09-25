Rams Have Earned Respect They Deserve Ahead of Week 4
Through three games, the Los Angeles Rams have gone 2-1. They were inches away from remaining undefeated, falling just short against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3's rematch of the NFC Divisional Round clash from last year. LA had just about the most encouraging loss they could have gotten in their last game.
The Rams had a chance to take the lead and complete the upset against the Eagles with a short field goal from Joshua Karty in the final seconds of the game. Instead, Philadelphia defensive tackle Jordan Davis was able to burst through the line and block the kick. Not only did he deflect LA's chances at winning the game, but he wound up picking the ball up and rumbling for a 60-yard touchdown to add insult to injury.
The Rams had plenty of openings to win this one before that failed field goal. It wasn't even their first blocked kick of the day. However, the fact that they came so close to upending the reigning champions despite a flurry of missed opportunities has only solidified the optimism around this LA team.
Rams favored against undefeated Colts
In their next game, the Los Angeles Rams have another strong chance to prove their mettle. In Week 4, they take on the undefeated Indianapolis Colts at home. Getting a win against a potential contender, even an unproven one, would go a long way towards cementing the Rams as true title threats this season.
It appears that sportsbooks and bettors aren't as convinced of the Colts, despite their undefeated start to the year. Through three games, Indianapolis has beaten the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and Tennessee Titans. The only really encouraging win in that slate was versus the Broncos, although they only stole that game due to a highly controversial "leverage" penalty that was called on what would have been a failed 60-yard game-winning field goal attempt from the Colts.
FanDuel has LA as solid favorites against Indianapolis, listed with a 3.5-point edge on the spread and tabbed at -180 on the moneyline. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been having a breakout season in his first year playing in Head Coach Shane Steichen's system, but he'll face his staunchest test yet against the Rams' pass rush.
Historically, Jones has struggled heavily under pressure. LA's defense has the personnel to get into the backfield consistently and make him uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford and the Rams' attack is by far the best unit that the Colts' D has seen so far. The over/under for this game has been set at 49.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all the Rams' odds throughout the 2025 season.
Please let us know your thoughts on these odds between the Rams and Colts in Week 4 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.