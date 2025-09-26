Former QB Sounds Off on Importance of Rams' Week 4 Battle
In Week 4, people around the league are going to have their eyes on the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. This matchup is going to be a good one as the Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL, and the Colts are one of the remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.
Something is going to have to give in this matchup. People are looking to see how the Rams bounce back from their loss last week. And they are looking at the Colts to see if they can beat one of the best teams in the NFL.
The Rams want to do a lot of things better in Week 4 than they did a week ago. They knew what they wanted to do last week, and they were so close, but it did not matter in the end. The Rams have now moved on, and that is something that is not easy to do when you lose the way the Rams did. But they have a lot of veterans who know how to do that, and they are going to lean on them this week. They have a head coach in Sean McVay who knows how to get his team prepared as well.
It is going to be an important game for the Rams because with a win it is going to give them that momentum once again for the next game. This Rams team wants to play good and show they can close out opponents. That is one thing they have not done well lately, but it is still early in the season, and things can be adjusted and fixed.
Derek Carr On Rams-Colts Matchup
"Rams are the favorites. Of course they are," said NFL analyst Derek Carr on the Home Grown Network. "Because honestly, like we could be sitting here talking about this Rams team having just walked into Philly and beaten the world champions by double-digits. It has not happened. We saw what happened. Some great play by Philly."
"But the Rams coming back home playing a good team ... Matthew Stafford looks great, Davante Adams looks great, the run game is good, Sean McVay is calling good games. He is mixing it up. I know he is facing a good coordinator with the Colts, but I think the Rams have just enough."
