The Rams Likely Priced Themselves Out From Retaining 2023 Draft Class

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the story of Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams gets written, there will be no moment more pivotal to the turnaround of the franchise after the failures following Super Bowl LVI than the team's 2023 NFL Draft class.

In regards to Sean McVay's second act, where he flirted with a media career before rediscovering his love for coaching, the 2023 class made up for the team's massive deficiencies with shockingly effective results.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) holds a game ball as he is interviewed by NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark after a NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Despite Jalen Ramsey's departure, the lack of a first round pick, Matthew Stafford returning from a season-ending injury, and more, the 2023 draft class overcame those issues on top of a massive overhaul to the offensive coaching staff and a 3-6 start to the season to finish 10-7, securing a Wild Card spot, while setting up the successes of 2024 and 2025.

With the 2023 class set to hit free agency after this season, the Rams are expected to enter negotiations for contract extensions after the draft. After seeing the moves made on the open market to free agency, paired with the moves the Rams made themselves, it's becoming quite clear that the team will struggle to pay all their top players from the class. Here's the latest.

The 2023 Draft Class

Members of the class who are still with the team include Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Steve Avila, Stetson Bennett, Warren McClendon, Nick Hampton, Davis Allen, Desjuan Johnson, and Ethan Evans. Six starters and multiple contributors. Also, Emmanuel Forbes, who was drafted by the Washington Commaders is a part of the class as when the Rams claimed him in 2023, they picked up Forbes' original rookie deal.

The Money

According to Over the Cap, the Rams have a little over $144 million in remaining cap space for the 2027 season. This is without Trent McDuffie's cap hit, and his contract comes out to $30+ million per season.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA: Puka Nacua on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts.

As a result of paying McDuffie a record-setting extension, this confirms what we already know, and that is Puka Nacua will also get a record-setting deal. The highest-paid receiver in the NFL is Ja'Marr Chase, who averages $40 million per season. Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba might drive up Nacua's deal if his gets done first.

Newly signed edge defender Odafe Oweh, secured a four-year, $100 million deal with $68 million guaranteed from the Washington Commanders. Byron Young has outplayed Oweh in his three years in the NFL, compared to Oweh's five, setting up Young's pay day to be higher. Young earned his first Pro Bowl bid this season and led the team in sacks.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field.

So that's already nearly $100 million out of $144 million dedicated to three players. Even if the Rams do the accounting to put certain cap hits down the road, both Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams are set to be free agents after this season.

The bad news is that there will be tough decisions to make. The good news is that if the Rams win the Super Bowl, none of this will matter.