Rams' Greatness on Hold Following Loss vs. Eagles
Losses come in all shapes and sizes. For the Los Angeles Rams, it was a blown lead in the second half after leading the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field 26-7 to lose 33-26 in a brutal defeat on the road that has given people pause on the possibility of a Rams championship push.
From a thousand-foot perspective, this was an excellent game within a game as both teams showed off what they were capable of on both sides of the ball. But it is hard to shake the feeling that Los Angeles has more work to do than people realize, and they do. There are serious underlying issues this team, especially head coach Sean McVay, must resolve.
Rams won't be great until greater issues are resolved
On their A-game, this veteran-savvy, yet spirly, young team, especially on defense, is one of the best football teams in the NFL. McVay's squad can play with the best of them, and maybe at their best, they are the team to beat. However, situational football remains an issue early in the season.
Against the Eagles, Los Angeles was just three of 10 on third downs and failed to convert their lone fourth-down attempt of the game- Philadelphia was five of 14 on third downs but four of five on fourth down attempts, 'Tush Push' controversy aside. The Rams were successful on just one of their four red-zone attempts; the Eagles scored on all of theirs.
For something that has plagued the Rams going back to last season, this does feel like it can be resolved anytime soon, and that is a problem for the great McVay.
Those critical third-down situations and red-zone attempts could've put up at least 40 points and a potential monster, statement-making victory in Philadelphia, bolstering the idea that Los Angeles could be the best team in football alongside the Buffalo Bills. The execution must be better, especially for a team as talented as this one, capable of putting up a ton of points on the board each week.
Over time, these issues will be resolved, and the Rams can move forward as a championship contender late in the season while contending for the top seed in the NFC. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will have his good and bad games, but always comes out on top when needed, while this Rams pass rush will be one to be fearful of, led by outside linebackers Jared Verse and Byron Young.
This is not a low point, nor should it be: Los Angeles blew a big lead against another excellent football team. They have issues that must be corrected, but compared to the rest of the league, they are in great shape long-term. However, crowning the Rams early in the season should be put on hold, and that greatness must be proven against a hot Indianapolis Colts team in Week 4.
