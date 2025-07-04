Rams' Week One Matchup Will Decide the DPOTY Race
When the Rams take on the Texans during week one of the 2025 regular season, both teams combine to have at least five defensive player of the year candidates.
According to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, Texans' Will Anderson Jr is a dark horse for the award.
"The 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year could emerge as the league’s top defender in 2025," wrote Brooks. Last season, Anderson tallied 11 sacks (tied for 10th in the league) in 14 games playing opposite a disruptive force in Danielle Hunter. With the Texans adding more firepower to the front line in free agency, the 6-foot-4, 243-pounder should see those numbers spike thanks to more one-on-one pass-rushing opportunities in favorable, long-yardage situations. As head coach DeMeco Ryans unleashes the third-year pro in an ultra-aggressive scheme that prioritizes pressure at every turn, Anderson could top the 20-sack mark as the Texans’ designated defensive playmaker."
Anderson Jr won the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award over NFL rookie sack leader Kobie Turner and the second highest in Byron Young.
Anderson Jr increased his production in 2024, despite being limited to 14 games, becoming a member of the double-digit sack club, registering his first season hitting that mark with 11 sacks.
Anderson Jr will be facing off against fellow DROTY winner Jared Verse as well, another player getting consideration for the award as well.
The Texans also have Danielle Hunter, a player who has been on a three year stretch of dominance that saw him get a career high 16.5 sacks in 2023 and 12 in 2024.
Braden Fiske also serves as another dark horse. The 2024 NFL rookie sack leader, Fiske has another year under his belt and displayed a devastating arsenal of pass rushing moves that allow him to get leverage on the inside.
That's five to six candidates right there. There's also All-Pro Derek Stingley Jr to consider as well.
This matchup promises to excite. The Rams have a great oppertunity to feast on an offensive line trying to find itself while the two EDGE players for the Texans are set to go up against a starting left tackle that has yet to be names and a right tackle in Rob Havenstein, who is coming off a shoulder injury.
The stories will write themselves.
