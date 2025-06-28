Rams' Jared Verse Talks Philadelphia Eagles and Their Fans
It's no secret that the best rivalry in the NFL is Jared Verse versus the citizens of Philadelphia. Not since Jonathan Gannon's departure from the Eagles has the city of brotherly love loathed one man with such vitriol, but considering the Eagles' notorious fanbase and Verse's propensity to say how he feels, it fuels a fire that burns so bright, the entire league stops in it's tracks to witness the next chapter being written.
And it has been written as Verse appeared on the YouTube channel Whistle, and while speaking to host Casey Rieger, she asked Verse to name the best opposing fan base.
“Probably the Eagles,” Verse answered. “I’ve got to give them that. I like when you kind of get into it, you’re aggressive, you’re loud, and they stand by that with no doubt.”
“Playing the Eagles is like playing your rival in college because you never know what they’re going to say, and they’re going to try to say disrespectful stuff. They’re going to bring something up. Don’t get me wrong, they’re not going to say anything where it’s like, ‘Bro, you crossed a line,’ but they’re going to say something where you’re like, ‘Hey, who you talking to?’”
Earlier this year, Verse was a guest on the Rich Eisen show and spoke about the game.
“It crosses my mind about three times a day," Said Verse. "I think about how if I did this, or I did that, we could have — if Saquon’s big run to the opposite of the field, if I didn’t hesitate off the bat, I could have caught him … I could have been better. I could have stopped that. It upsets me every day because he could have won that game."
Verse's comments brought back some bad blood after Verse insulted Eagles fans before their playoff game.
Verse went on the record to Gary Klein of the LA Times saying “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. . . . When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.” Verse went on to say “I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em. It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”
The Rams travel to face the Eagles in Philadelphia during week three of the 2025 NFL season. A matchup that is expected to be one of the best games of the season.
