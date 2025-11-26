How the Rams Set Themselves Up for Success

At 9 - 2, there's no debate whether or not the Los Angeles Rams are the best team in the NFL or not. They're the number one seed in the NFC, and they have top-notch wins under their belt to prove that their record isn't a fluke.

They dismantled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime to show that there are levels to this. The Buccaneers may make the playoffs, but the Rams' dreams of grandeur go so far beyond just making it into the postseason. Their eyes are set on another championship being brought to the City of Angels , and they have the pedigree for it. How did they set themselves up previously for all the success they're having in 2025?

2024 NFL Draft Regrade

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he regraded all of the first-round selections in the 2024 NFL draft based on how they've performed two seasons into their career. The Rams selected Jared Verse at the 19th overall pick, which was a slum dunk by all accounts, and earned them an A+ grade.

"The AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, Verse flashed an elite motor and ended 2024 with 77 pressures, which was fourth in the entire league behind only Trey Hendrickson, Myles Garrett and Jonathan Greenard. So far this season, he has 44 pressures and has improved his sacks per pressure percentage from 5.8% to 8.2%. Even on a defense full of dudes, Verse stands out", said Wilson.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Rams' defense has come alive as of late, playing like an elite unit overall, including their secondary. However, they're only able to play so successfully due to the impact their defensive line has, and Verse is arguably the best defender they have along that defensive line, stopping the run or pressuring the quarterback whenever it's needed of him.

He has the athleticism and combination of speed and size to operate like a linebacker, true and true, but more often than not, he's given the role of leading the Rams' defensive line to greatness. It's thanks to his intelligence and tenacity that he's able to make such a big impact, and he's the leader of this young Rams movement on defense.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The last Rams player to bring home the Defensive Rookie of the Year award was Aaron Donald, which goes to show the type of career Verse may be blossoming into. The Rams nailed this pick in the first round, and it's thanks to Verse that they're so successful now.

