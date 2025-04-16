2025 NFL Draft: Ranking the 5 Best QB Prospects
The Los Angeles Rams are a week away from selecting their newest No. 1 draft choice with their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. They will begin finalizing their plans, doing their own mock drafts, completing evaluations, and submitting their final analysis of their draft board ahead of April 24.
One of the team's needs is a long-term solution at quarterback. With Matthew Stafford on the tail end of his career, the Rams and head coach Sean McVay must consider their options, especially if one of the top signal-caller prospects begins to fall down the draft order.
This year's class does not feature high-end talent at the position compared to previous years, with some high-ceiling prospects and developmental talent across the board. With that in mind, let's look at the five best quarterback in the 2025 class.
No. 1: Cam Ward, Miami Hurricanes
Grade valuation: Late 1st-Early 2nd Round
In a draft with no elite talents at quarterback, Ward offers the highest ceiling to become a high-end passer with his current toolkit. He doesn't have the arm of Stafford, but it is still good enough to drive passes with plenty of zip into tight windows, make accurate three-level throws, and offer awesome creativity outside of the pocket with the arm angle ability to make any throw necessary. There is a reason Ward is projected to be the first overall selection and it's his playmaking ability as a passer.
No. 2: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Grade valuation: 2nd Round
The draft range for Sanders varies from as high as No. 3 overall to the New York Giants or No. 26 with the Rams. Either way, an NFL franchise is going to land itself a potential star at quarterback if the situation is perfect.
Sanders is an effective rhythm passer with great three-level accuracy, decision-making, high-end poise, and field vision to work through his progressions on any passing concept he's given. He shows terrific football acumen but he lacks the arm strength and general velocity to consistently fit passes into tight windows. He also has a tendency of drifting in the pocket and making inopportune decisions that can sometimes lead to turnovers.
No. 3: Jaxon Dart, Ole Miss Rebels
Grade valuation: 2nd Round
Dart offers an intriguing skill set that could force a team in the first round to take a chance on him as a passer. This is a signal-caller with quality arm, good size, and athleticism that would fit nicely behind a veteran passer on the backend of his career. There is also some general accuracy and poise within his play.
The former first-team All-SEC passer must refine his footwork and offers some of the same issues that plagued his predecessor Matt Corral with the lack of full-field progressions and reads within the Rebels offense. This is a quarterback that will need time learn the speed and pace of the game.
No. 4: Jalen Milroe, Alabama Crimson Tide
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Milroe has some of the most frustrating film of any quarterback in the draft. If you are a believer of his talent and ceiling, he offers terrific arm talent to make any throw you ask of him while illustrating rare athleticism with the explosiveness, vision, and power to be an effective runner and creator.
However, he has a lot of work needed to become a starter with his upper and lower-half mechanics rarely in sync while struggling to pace his passes when needed. Milroe will require a ton of patience and work, but in the right situation and opportunity, he could be a fun passer at the next level.
No. 5: Tyler Shough, Louisville Cardinals
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Shough is a three-time starter for three programs: Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville this past season. At age 26, he will be an older rookie as a sixth-year senior after three consecutive seasons in Lubbock where he suffered season-ending injuries.
However, Shough was finally able to showcase his talent to the world in Louisville with impressive arm talent and out-of-structure play-making ability. There's some impressive zip to his passes and will need to tone down on the risky plays. The All-ACC signal-caller is an intriguing developmental prospect who will be 30 years old by the end of his rookie contract.
Honorable Mentions: Will Howard, Ohio State Buckeyes; Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns; Riley Leonard, Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
