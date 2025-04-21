Which Rams' 2023 Draftee Will Make Biggest Impact Next Season?
The Los Angeles Rams have spent the offseason retooling their offense. They have moved on from players and added players via free agency to help fill out their roster. After restructuring quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract, Los Angeles has steadily improved their roster.
Los Angeles narrowly lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. That loss has motivated the Rams' moves this offseason, as they desperately aim to improve their team to give Stafford a shot at winning another Super Bowl on the backend of his career.
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network recently released his predictions for which members of the 2023 draft will have the most significant impact on their respective teams. The Rams have had multiple solid draft classes, yet one player from the 2023 class stands out among his peers.
Austin believes that with the addition of Davante Adams and the departure of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua is ready to shine again. Los Angeles will undoubtedly need Nacua at his best this season. If he can play up to his potential, the Rams' group of wide receivers would be very formidable.
"For many, Puka Nacua seemingly came out of nowhere. He flew under the radar playing at BYU, and he wasn’t highly touted coming out. However, he soon made a name for himself, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He ranked sixth in targets (160) and yards after catch (639) during that record-breaking campaign," Austin said.
"Nacua finished just under the 1,000-yard mark (990) in 2024 despite missing six games. From his return in Week 8 to the end of the season, he led all wide receivers with a 39.8% target rate (min. 150 routes). He also forced a missed tackle on 25.6% of his touches, the fifth-highest among WRs with at least 50 touches. The Rams replaced Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams, which may be an upgrade, but Nacua has already established a rapport with Matthew Stafford."
Los Angeles may be on the verge of a special season. However, they need a few things to go their way for that to happen. They have already had a successful free agency period, they must combine that with another solid draft haul.
