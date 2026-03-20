Ranking Top NFL Draft Options For Rams at No. 13

The Los Angeles Rams bestow the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft due to their trade back into the second round of last year's event with the Atlanta Falcons, earning their pick for this upcoming selection process.

General manager Les Snead and the Rams will have plenty of options to choose from with their high draft pick, but with only three picks in the first 205 selections, the team must hit on their picks early to get a better return on investment, unless they don't. I ranked the top four options for Los Angeles with well over a month to go until the draft. Let's dive right in.

Option No. 1: Trade back

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trading down, even if it isn't at No. 13, is a move Snead and the Rams must take due to their 113 pick difference between the third round and sixth round when they select again on Day Three. The draft capital in rounds four through seven is valuable, and having that margin for error is important. If Snead feels the value isn't there at No. 13, he may not hesitate to move back with a team, potentially deeper into the first round.

Option No. 2: Drafting Carnell Tate OR Jordyn Tyson

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Finding a long-term successor for Davante Adams and another stout playmaker to open up the vertical passing game is important for the Rams. In some cases, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson provide those opportunities with their respective skill sets and play styles. The only reason Makai Lemon is listed is that he plays a similar role to Puka Nacua, with redundancy in talent playing a role.

Option No. 3: Drafting the right tackle of the future

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (OL34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Rob Havenstrin has retired, which means the starting right tackle for the Rams will either be Warren McClendon or a rookie right tackle. If a talent like Mauigoa, one of the favorites to be the first offensive tackle drafted, is available, it could be a tough choice for Snead to make, especially with other possible talents available. Fano would be a great option as well, regardless of the arm size concerns, as both players provided excellent tape this past season.

Option No. 4: Drafting a non wide receiver or offensive tackle

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell (DB31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cornerback could still be on the table for the Rams at No. 13—Clemson's Avieon Terrell would be a high selection for a potential nickel role, but he would also add outstanding depth to the room. If safeties Caleb Downs or Dillon Thieneman become options, those would be hard talents to pass up on, as well as tight end Kenyon Sadiq to form an exciting young tandem with former college teammate Terrance Ferguson. How the Rams approach this will be fascinating come draft night.