Ranking Top NFL Draft Options For Rams at No. 13
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams bestow the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft due to their trade back into the second round of last year's event with the Atlanta Falcons, earning their pick for this upcoming selection process.
General manager Les Snead and the Rams will have plenty of options to choose from with their high draft pick, but with only three picks in the first 205 selections, the team must hit on their picks early to get a better return on investment, unless they don't. I ranked the top four options for Los Angeles with well over a month to go until the draft. Let's dive right in.
Option No. 1: Trade back
Trading down, even if it isn't at No. 13, is a move Snead and the Rams must take due to their 113 pick difference between the third round and sixth round when they select again on Day Three. The draft capital in rounds four through seven is valuable, and having that margin for error is important. If Snead feels the value isn't there at No. 13, he may not hesitate to move back with a team, potentially deeper into the first round.
Option No. 2: Drafting Carnell Tate OR Jordyn Tyson
Finding a long-term successor for Davante Adams and another stout playmaker to open up the vertical passing game is important for the Rams. In some cases, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson provide those opportunities with their respective skill sets and play styles. The only reason Makai Lemon is listed is that he plays a similar role to Puka Nacua, with redundancy in talent playing a role.
Option No. 3: Drafting the right tackle of the future
Rob Havenstrin has retired, which means the starting right tackle for the Rams will either be Warren McClendon or a rookie right tackle. If a talent like Mauigoa, one of the favorites to be the first offensive tackle drafted, is available, it could be a tough choice for Snead to make, especially with other possible talents available. Fano would be a great option as well, regardless of the arm size concerns, as both players provided excellent tape this past season.
Option No. 4: Drafting a non wide receiver or offensive tackle
Cornerback could still be on the table for the Rams at No. 13—Clemson's Avieon Terrell would be a high selection for a potential nickel role, but he would also add outstanding depth to the room. If safeties Caleb Downs or Dillon Thieneman become options, those would be hard talents to pass up on, as well as tight end Kenyon Sadiq to form an exciting young tandem with former college teammate Terrance Ferguson. How the Rams approach this will be fascinating come draft night.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft