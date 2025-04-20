Ranking the Rams' Super Bowl Window Heading Into Draft
The Los Angeles Rams' season ended in a narrow defeat to the eventual Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles. That loss has fueled the Rams' busy offseason, which has seen them add veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. Los Angeles has made it clear they want a championship.
After restructuring Matthew Stafford's contract, the Rams made the necessary moves to give their veteran quarterback the best chance to make another Super Bowl run, as his storied career in the league enters its final stages. The Rams appear primed for another playoff run.
However, if they can put together another strong draft class, they may be in the running for more than just the playoffs. Los Angeles is hungry for another shot at the Super Bowl, and if they continue to improve their roster, they might get it.
Zolan Buday of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the teams with the biggest Super Bowl windows, heading into the upcoming draft. He believes the Rams have the eighth-biggest Super Bowl window of any team in the league.
Not only has Los Angeles put a solid roster together, but they did so weeks before adding to it via the NFL Draft. They are undoubtedly in a good place heading into the draft and have reason to believe they will still be after the draft is over.
Les Snead and the Rams secured a successful draft haul last offseason, which was pivotal to their playoff run this season. The Rams' most recent draft class produced the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year, Jared Verse, and multiple other players who contributed to their success.
"Even though the Rams' defense is built for the future and should be a strong unit for years to come, the length of the team's Super Bowl window depends solely on how long a 37-year-old Matthew Stafford can play at a high level," Buday said.
"Stafford’s 74.7 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 21st among quarterbacks and was his second-lowest grade over the past nine seasons. While the addition of a 32-year-old Davante Adams at wide receiver could help Stafford maintain his level of play, the aging wide receiver does not extend the Rams’ Super Bowl window. An offensive rebuild will be necessary after Stafford’s eventual departure."
