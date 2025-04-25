5 Prospects Who Make Sense For Rams on Day 2
The Los Angeles Rams did the right thing in Night One by not panicking and trading back in the pecking order into the second round of the NFL Draft. They did so with the Atlanta Falcons, who sent the Rams a late round draft choice, No. 45 overall and a future first-round selection to move up to No. 26 overall while sending No. 101 in the process.
This was one of the top moves the Rams could’ve made early in the selection process. They were in a position to take the best player available and needed to decrease the margin between No. 26 and No. 90 overall, and did so by moving into the middle of the second round.
Let’s look at five prospects who make sense for Los Angeles in Day Two of the draft.
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
There is no telling how far Sanders could continue to fall in the second round, but he should be considered the best player on Los Angeles’ board. The son of Deion Sanders would be a fabulous undertaking for head coach Sean McVay, giving the Rams a young quarterback who can sit under Matthew Stafford for another year or two before jumping into what is expected to be a young, talented roster in the coming years.
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
Milroe is a raw, yet insanely gifted passer that could be a nice developmental option at signal-caller for the Rams. The arm talent and athleticism are out of this world and if Milroe had even average consistency, he’d be considered a Top 10 selection in the draft. However, he will require patience from the fanbase and its head coach as Milroe would be quite the undertaking.
UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger
Things could fall perfectly into place for the hometown talent. Schwesinger is arguably one of the best defenders on the board who has a chance to be available in the middle of Round 2. The former UCLA star defender would give Los Angeles the young missing piece at MIKE linebacker that this defense has been missing for the last two years.
Miami TE Elijah Arroyo
Should the Rams target a tight end in the draft, it could be more along the lines of an adequate pass-catcher with a quality receiving skill set. Arroyo brings that to the table with impressive explosiveness after the catch to breaking pursuit angles and when in contested catch situations with ample body control at the catch point.
Texas OT Cameron Williams
At No. 90, one possible option is Williams, who is a raw right tackle that needs some patience and development for a couple of seasons before seeing the field. What better place to do that than in Los Angeles behind veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein, who is near the end of his career and will need to be replaced sooner than later.
