Former Rams Playmaker Brandin Cooks Details What Makes Sean McVay Special

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been able to create and maintain positive relationships since their move back to the West Coast from St. Louis. The Rams' culture established under Sean McVay has proven to be arguably the most successful portion of McVay's program, with former players constantly being around the team and with Robert Woods and Brian Allen now part of the coaching staff.

However, it's easy to hear the praises from individuals who have retained close relationships with the organization, especially if they're on the payroll. The strength of anyone's character and culture comes from a reputation built over time, a reputation that stands alone.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

For Sean McVay , he's entering his tenth year as an NFL head coach. With a ring and a secured legacy, there's not much more for McVay to accomplish. Yet, when it's all set and done, people will honor his championship but will remember his impact much more.

Cooks Praises McVay

Former Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks went on Good Morning Football, answering questions about the team's offseason moves, providing his expert opinion on the team's operation. Cooks was asked about McVay in particular, with Cooks having nothing but positive things to say about him.

"His energy is so contagious, he's never tired," stated Cooks. "The guy is up at four or five in the morning, going over offensive schemes so got a lot of love for Coach McVay."

Dec 8, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) during the start of pregame warmups before playing the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Cooks played a massive role in the Rams' rebound. After their unexpected success in 2017, the Rams made a move for Cooks that helped them reach the Super Bowl. While both parties parted ways after the 2019 season, with Cooks being traded to Houston, both sides have maintained friendly relations with McVay being able to catch up with Cooks twice last season.

The Rams had a last minute joint practice with the Saints in Carson, California before hosting the Saints in the regular season. McVay spoke breifly about Cooks after the game, mentioning he was someone the organization knew and loved.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receivers coach Eric Yarber (left) and vice president of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott (right) talk with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the Rams welcomed Cooper Kupp back to SoFi, McVay spoke about Kupp's impact, going out of his way to mention Cooks as a fellow pillar who laid the foundation for the success in the 2010s.

"I think that's what's beautiful about the collection of people that come together for a football team, but I do think that when people are thrust into leadership roles, there's a certain example and there's a certain standard that becomes what the norms are and what's expected," stated McVay. "He's elevated a lot of people in this building."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) talk after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"I think he'd be the first to tell you, he got a chance to really learn from some great guys when he first came in whether that was the way that he and Robert Woods kind of took over that room, even watching Brandin Cooks, watching the way [Andrew] Whitworth led and then how he organically and authentically just grew into a guy that was a captain every single year that was consistently impacting and influencing positive change.”

Whitworth is constantly around the team, Woods is now an assistant coach, Kupp likely will have a desired role once he retires, and Cooks is now a part of the Los Angeles media scene while weighing his playing future. All roads lead back to Los Angeles because of the culture McVay and company established a decade ago.