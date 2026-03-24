3 Cornerbacks Rams Could Pick in Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams were aggressive to begin the offseason by addressing key areas in their secondary. It started by trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie before re-signing safety Kam Curl, then adding McDuffie's teammate, Jaylen Watson, in free agency.

General manager Les Snead has more flexibility in the draft to select the best player available, potentially waiting to address their cornerback room further on Day Three of the NFL Draft. While they don't have a fourth or fifth-round selection next month, they could trade back to land some potential third-day targets. With that in mind, let's look at three corners the Rams could draft later in the process.

Collin Wright, Stanford Cardinal

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Collin Wright (6) during the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One of the things the Rams lacked this past season was size at cornerback, with several key contributors listed at under six feet tall. McDuffie and Watson are bigger corners, though not by much. The same can be said for Wright; the point here is to add depth and developmental talent with possible playing time as a rookie.

Wright fits well with what the Rams will ask of him: off coverage ability with route recognition skills, zone instincts, and mirroring ability to play man or match coverage. He must overcome his lack of elite athleticism and length at the position, and can improve his run support skills.

Daylen Everette, Georgia Bulldogs

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (DB09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Once a top cornerback recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, Everette has shown particular skills that translate to the next level, whether it is disruptiveness in press coverage, smooth transitions, physicality at the catch point, and fluidity to grow into a fun man defender. The Rams need more corners who can thrive on an island if asked upon.

Everette is considered a Day Three possibility for a reason: he can be grabby at all three levels, plays wildly aggressively in pursuit and attacking downhill against the run, his tackling is out of control, and his zone instincts must be honed. Yet, an intriguing developmental option to target at the position.

Will Lee III, Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Tall, long, and a quality athlete, Lee is the type of corner the Rams need: a physical defender at the line of scrimmage who will redirect receivers in press coverage or collision in Cover 2 flat shells. Lee is a player who brings good zone discipline while pairing explosiveness with closing burst to the ball carrier or the catch point, while also using the sideline as an extra defender. I'd love to see this as a possibility if the Rams get back a fourth or fifth-round draft choice.