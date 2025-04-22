Will Rams' McVay See Jalen Milroe as His Jayden Daniels?
Washington Commanders quarterback and reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels is the man in the arena. All eyes are on the dynamic playmaker as he proves to be one of the most talented passers in the NFL and one of the hardest quarterbacks to defeat after just one season.
How does one describe Daniels? Electric, efficient, explosive. Take your pick of the litter, they all fit the incredible things Daniels is able to do.
However, let's throw out a different term. Survivor. Why? Because you can not finish him off. He converts fourth downs with ease, he drives his team up and down the field without impunity, he is untouchable, unguardable, and hard to keep down.
He makes the miraculous look like effortless efficiency. In one season, he took down two division winners on the road, he walked off a game on a Hail Mary, delivered the Commanders their first playoff win since Joe Gibbs, resurrected the careers of Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury, and established himself as one of the premier NFL passers.
Sean McVay made his feelings about Daniels known.
"The way he was playing the position, it sure looks sustainable," McVay told ESPN's John Keim at the annual NFL owner's meeting in March. "He has that swagger, that confidence, that enjoyment with competing ... the smile, the ability to be totally immersed in the moment. That's one of the things I loved about watching him. I don't see that changing. ... He's going to be really scary for a long time."
McVay will never get his hands on Daniels as he'll likely be a Commander for the next decade. However, is McVay attempting to recreate magic with Jalen Milroe? Milroe recently spoke about his meeting with the Rams.
“I just met with the Rams,” Milroe details. “Great meeting with them. No matter what team it is, it is so important just to talk ball with them, get an understanding of how I view X’s and O’s and the process of it is big. The meeting went well. Every one of them, I leave out, and they leave out so impressed with me.”
McVay has attempted to use dual-threat quarterbacks before, with Bryce Perkins being most notable.
Considering the actions of the team, McVay's words about Daniels, and having time to develop Milroe, it's hard to believe the Rams won't make an effort to snag him, especially if he falls to the third round.
