Rams Facing Plenty of Questions Heading into NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are in the process of assembling one of the best rosters in the National Football League. However, as the NFL Draft approaches, FOX Sports believes the Rams have more than a few questions.
"The secondary isn't nearly as impressive as the Rams' defensive line, and a cornerback who can play right away would be a welcome addition to a defense that got by last season with Darious Williams and Cobie Durant. They're also looking for a swing tackle and/or eventual successor to right tackle Rob Havenstein, their longest-tenured player," FOX Sports said.
"[Puka] Nacua's prominence, Davante Adams' heralded arrival, Tutu Atwell's $10 million free-agent deal,and promising second-year pro Jordan Whittington probably won't allow much playing time for a rookie receiver. The offensive line appears set, although depth is always necessary. And while the Rams don't have a standout interior linebacker, that's normal for this team."
FOX Sports also noted that the Rams have more than a few questions about their offensive skill positions. The Rams have rightfully been tied to quarterbacks and tight ends in many mock drafts, as those are positions that they must start to look towards the future for.
"McVay always welcomes more skill, and tight end is an obvious area to address after Tyler Higbee got injured last season and his backups didn’t contribute much. Los Angeles has chosen only two tight ends in the previous seven drafts: Davis Allen and Brycen Hopkins, who have a combined 29 career NFL receptions," FOX Sports said.
"Although Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo are back, McVay's interest in the upcoming quarterback class is an annual topic of speculation. This year's group has compelling names, and many observers have linked LA to USC/Ole Miss passer Jaxson Dart, who likely would require a first-round pick. Will the Rams try again for their quarterback of the future, two years after using a fourth-rounder on third-stringer Stetson Bennett?"
Los Angeles may have a late first-round pick, but they can still improve their roster in the middle and late rounds of the draft. The Rams have enough picks in the middle rounds to find a couple of players who can have some sort of an impact on the roster.
"The Rams have two third-round picks, a fourth-round pick, and four selections in the sixth round. That's been a solid round for the Rams, who found Whittington and starting center Beaux Limmer last year and do-it-all safety Quentin Lake two years earlier — and Nacua was the final pick of the fifth round, of course," FOX Sports said.
