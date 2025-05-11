Rams' 3-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a fresh 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams made a lot of good picks and trades to set themselves up for success next season and in the future.
The Rams have been the best drafting team in the last few years, and it has been great for them. They always know when it is the right time to take a certain player or make a trade that helps them take more players.
General Manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have done a good job in working together to see what type of players they want to take and which players will best give them a chance to win now and in the future.
Those two have hit on so many draft players and not even in the early rounds but most have come in the late rounds. That has been the recipe for success for the Rams, and now heading to the 2025 season, they are all in to make another run to a Super Bowl.
But before we get to the 2025 season, we look way ahead at the draft next season and see who the Rams will be taking in the 2026 NFL Draft. A big key note to remember is that the Rams have two first round picks after making a trade in the 2025 NFL Draft with the Atlanta Falcons.
Joe DeLeone of Pro Football Network recently released his 2026 NFL Mock Draft of the first three rounds, and here are the players the Rams will be taking.
In the first round with their first pick the Rams are taking cornerback Avieon Terrell from Clemson.
The Los Angeles Rams have done a fantastic job rebuilding their defense over the last two offseasons, but they still need a premier outside corner. Avieon Terrell is a sticky coverage player who could be a reliable leader in their secondary.
With their second first round pick the Rams will be taking quarterback Sam Leavitt out of Arizona State.
During the 2026 NFL Draft cycle, it will be a heavy discussion point if the Rams will seek outMatthew Stafford’s replacement. Leavitt’s athleticism and improvisational skills would fit nicely in Sean McVay’s offense.
In the second round the Rams are taking offensive tackle Fa'alili Fa'amoe out of Wake Forrest.
And in the third round the Rams are taking tight end Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon.
