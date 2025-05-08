Latest Buzz Surrounding Rams, 2025 Draft Class
The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best, if not the best, offseasons of all the teams in the National Football League.
The Rams did a good job in free agency, bringing in players who will certainly make their team better in 2025. The Rams were aggressive and went after players that no one expected them to go after. That shows what the Rams want to do next season.
It was important for the Rams to bring back their leader, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. After last season it was not a guarantee that Stafford was going to come back to the Rams. But they got a deal done, and now the Rams are all in, in 2025.
Then the Rams went into the 2025 NFL Draft with a good plan. They got the players they wanted and even set themselves up well for the future. The Rams will be a team to beat in the NFC West, and they will be a contender coming out of the NFC.
Here is what the latest buzz around the team is and what they are saying about the 2025 Rams draft class.
"The Rams traded out of the first round with two tight ends in mind -- Oregon's Terrance Ferguson and LSU's Mason Taylor. They would have been happy with either player, but one team source insists Ferguson was top in that order, so he would have been the pick if Taylor had been there. (Taylor went four spots earlier to the Jets.)" said ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler.
"The Rams have never drafted a first-round quarterback in the Sean McVay era. Some inside the league believe that could change in 2026, with Los Angeles armed with two first-rounders (including Atlanta's pick) in what's considered a deep quarterback class. Matthew Stafford seems to be on a year-to-year schedule. The Rams liked a handful of quarterbacks, including Tyler Shough and Kyle McCord, but were never a major threat to take one this year."
"No cornerbacks? Well, the Rams are still involved in a potential trade for Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom Miami is trying to move, though his $24 million in guarantees are cost prohibitive. Word out of the draft is that Miami was not too keen on covering some or any of that money, though perhaps that changes as the offseason continues."
