Nacua to Nash: Rams Should Follow Same 5th-Round Formula
Two years ago, Les Snead and Sean McVay drafted a 6-2, 212-pound wide receiver named Puka Nacua in the fifth round. Next weekend, they might execute a similar Day 3 plan.
Nick Nash, a 6-3, 203-pound prospect from San Jose State who’s actually two years older than Nacua, is projected as a fifth-round selection.
Analyst Louis Riddick wants to see Nash land with Nacua and Davante Adams in Los Angeles, if not with San Francisco or Minnesota.
A fascinating prospect, Nash began his seven-year college career as a dual-threat quarterback and finished as a 2024 consensus All-American. Like former Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, Nash has a receiving triple crown on his résumé after leading the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2024 with 104 catches, 1,382 yards and 16 touchdown receptions.
All told in 55 college games, all with the Spartans, Nash had a role in 42 touchdowns. He averaged 5.6 yards and scored five touchdowns on 153 career carries, and caught 163 passes for 2,212 yards and 25 touchdowns. He even completed 108 of 192 passes (56.3 percent) for 1,359 yards and 12 touchdowns, with five interceptions.
And before San Jose State, Nash played at Woodbridge High School in Irvine, Calif., just an hour down the 405 freeway from SoFi Stadium. He also could be a fit in the Rams’ offense as a slot receiver, something he played almost exclusively in college.
“Nash is a gliding, one-speed runner who doesn’t have a ton of juice, which will limit the ways he can win at the next level,” noted draft expert Dane Brugler in his annual draft preview, The Beast. “However, he is a tremendous competitor, on and off the field, with a ball-winning catch radius and coachable skill set that will stand out in camp.
“Overall, Nash doesn’t have the explosive speed to be a high-end separator, but he plays well to his strengths and has the ball skills and physicality that will translate. He projects best as a ‘big’ slot and possession target.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.