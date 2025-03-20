Rams' Davante Adams Addition Tops List of Best NFL Moves
The NFL doesn’t hand out Vince Lombardi trophies in March but according to two ESPN analysts, the Rams are 1-0 this offseason after signing Davante Adams.
Matt Bowen and Lindsay Thiry gave Les Snead and Sean McVay rave reviews this week for adding the six-time Pro Bowler.
“He's an upgrade over Cooper Kupp on his new two-year deal,” Bowen said, “as Adams can get loose against press coverage and create separation to the ball. Opposite Puka Nacua, Adams can win one-on-one as the ‘X’ receiver, plus he will be schemed to attack zone voids off motion and in play-action. This is a really good fit for Sean McVay's offense.”
McVay knew it, too. That’s why he burned some midnight oil – midnight Pacific Time, that is – in serving as the Rams’ lead recruiter for Adams. While the wide receiver was in Japan during the first week of free agency, McVay blanketed him like a shutdown cornerback.
McVay’s body clock was used to the late-night hours after going sleepless while working to secure the quarterback who will target Adams. Matthew Stafford’s future was in doubt until late February.
“Been sleeping better the last couple of days,” McVay said after the Rams finalized Stafford’s new contract.
He’ll sleep even better if Adams proves to be an upgrade over Kupp, as Bowen suggested. Since the Rams drafted Nacua in 2023, Los Angeles is 15-7 (.682) with Nacua, Kupp, Stafford and running back Kyren Williams in the lineup.
“After retaining Matthew Stafford with a reworked contract,” Thiry wrote, “the addition of Adams provides Stafford a 1-2 punch along with Nacua. For a team that missed the NFC Championship Game by a mere play last season, the addition of Adams should be enough to help bring another deep playoff run.”
Any deep playoff run will surely include Nacua, who said he’s ecstatic to begin working with Adams this spring. Nacua even gave up his uniform number for Adams, who heard that news from his recruiter and head coach.
“He was telling me that Puka was already changing. I didn't even talk to him about it. I think it was his plan to change to 12. I don't know when, but I know that before I even knew for sure if I was headed to L.A., he was already talking about wearing 12.”
