Hindsight is 20/20: Re-Drafting Rams' 2015 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams drafted running back Todd Gurley with the 10th pick in the NFL Draft. The talented back was among the more popular and productive backs in the league during his five seasons with the team. Gurley kept more than a few defensive coordinators awake at night.
During his time in Los Angeles, Gurley registered nearly 6,100 yards and added 67 rushing touchdowns. The Rams have been known historically for having some of the best running backs in NFL history on their roster. Gurley is undoubtedly a part of that list after a productive tenure.
Not only does Gurley belong on the list of great Rams running backs because of his on-field production, but he also belongs because of the timing. Gurley exploded onto the scene when the Rams relocated to Los Angeles, giving Rams fans a player they could root for.
Gurley was critical to the Rams' relocation for more reasons than one.
With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, Corey Woodroof of USA TODAY looked back at the 2015 draft after 10 seasons. While Gurley's time with the Rams did not last as long as everyone in and around the Rams would have liked, he was still one of the best backs in the league for those years.
Woodroof noted how critical Gurley was to the Rams' first Super Bowl appearance under Sean McVay. Although the Rams were filled with veteran talent on Gurley's teams, they were not the same once Gurley's health and production started to decline, and they had to lean on Jared Goff.
Woodroof believes the Rams would not change their pick in the 2015 NFL Draft if they were given a chance.
"Injury cut Gurley's electric career short, but he is a likely Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the most electric offensive players of the last decade. The Rams made a Super Bowl with Gurley in tow, and we have a strong feeling Los Angeles wouldn't do this differently. At his best, Gurley was a truly game-changing running back," Woodroof said.
The Rams got the most out of Gurley, and the talented running back helped usher in a new era in franchise history. It may have been short-lived, but Gurley left a positive mark on the Rams' history.
