Rams Projected to Select a Highly Touted Defender
The Los Angeles Rams had a successful season last season. However, their season-ending playoff loss lit a fire underneath the Rams' front office after losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions. The Rams have had one of the most productive offseasons of any team in the league.
After restructuring quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract, the Rams immediately got to work, signing several players in free agency to help them succeed next season. This includes the addition of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, who replaced Cooper Kupp.
Los Angeles has made several moves in free agency to build a championship roster. However, the team will soon pause its efforts in free agency to focus on the upcoming NFL Draft. After securing a solid draft haul last offseason, the Rams hope to do so again this offseason.
Adam Rank of NFL.com recently released his mock draft with first-round projections for every team in the National Football League. Rank believes Los Angeles will continue building its defense in the draft by selecting talented safety Malaki Starks.
"One of the great things you've done over the years is draft the best player available, going all the way back to Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley, and you're going to do that here with Starks. I'm not sure safety is where you have the biggest need, but you do need players who can come in and contribute immediately. To pull closer to the [Philadelphia] Eagles in the NFC, you need to make moves like this," Rank said.
Adding Starks would help improve the Rams' middling pass defense from last season, which was an area of weakness. Some believe Starks is one of the best safety prospects to enter the league. If the Rams have a chance to select Starks, they would be wise to do so.
With the moves they made this offseason, the Rams could be assembling a Super Bowl-caliber roster. It is fair to assume Les Snead will again work his magic on draft night to bring in the right group of rookies to pair with a team filled with proven veterans.
Assuming Snead and the Rams are successful in the draft, it could be the start of a deep playoff run by the Rams.
