Rams See NFC West Undergo Major Shakeup
When the San Francisco 49ers stopped the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football nealry two weeks ago, All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner trotted around like the most powerful man in the world and for a moment, he was in the NFL.
Despite not having Nick Bosa, Warner guided a 49ers defense that came up with a game-saving turnover on the goal line, a last second stop to force a Rams field gaol to send the game to overtime and was pivital in stopping Kyren Williams on a fourth down run in OT to end the game.
Warner was in the midst of launching another incredible season but one game later, it all came to an end when he broke his ankle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Warner Was Injured on Sunday
The injury forced Warner to be carted off the field in an air cast and by his reaction, it was clear this injury was bad. On Sunday, it was determined that the injury would force Warner to spend most if not the entire season on injured reserve.
"The thing about Fred is that he sets the standard and I think everybody rises to the standard that he's set," stated 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford. "You don't replace Fred Warner."
Warner's Situation Worsens
On Monday, tests came back to confirm the ankle was both broken and dislocated. As a result, Warner is confirmed to miss the entire season.
"Fred Warner is confirmed to have a fractured and dislocated ankle," reported NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. "His surgery is scheduled for tomorrow. Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Warner will back on the field in the offseason.
Shanahan Sounds Off
"We're looking for things that make sense for our team right now and in the future," Shanahan said Monday. "Not having Fred makes that harder, but I don't see a big difference between Sunday before that game started and today. It definitely hurts losing a guy like Fred, but in terms of people who are available that can improve our team for this year and next year, I don't see the situation that much different."
The road to the NFC crown now lays open as the 49ers continue to deal with one of the worst injury situations in recent memory. The Rams and 49ers are tied at 4-2 on the season and will play in Santa Clara in less than four weeks.
