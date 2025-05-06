Have Rams Done Enough to Fix Secondary?
Roster construction and team-building always present risk, especially for franchises with younger rosters. In most cases, these teams are in the middle of a rebuild and losing many games in the process as they strive for the ultimate goal of becoming a relevant program.
That is the total opposite for the Los Angeles Rams, who have constructed their roster with a young core that has generated production and consistency despite just a few years or less experience in the NFL.
The team was going through a rebuild following their “all-in” season in 2021, but have instead won 20 games in the last two seasons thanks to the veteran play of Matthew Stafford, a terrific coach in Sean McVay, and a gold mine of youth.
However, the Rams have added some risk to their pursuit of another Lombardi Trophy by making no new additions to their secondary, for the time being. The starting lineup here is the same as it was by the end of last season: Darius Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cobie Durant at outside cornerback; Kam Curl, Kamren Kinchens, and Quentin Lake at safety.
While the room is adequate, it could be better. The Rams are likely banking on the growth of Durant and Kinchens to be potential cornerstones on the backend, but it’s risky without legitimate competition.
General manager Les Snead is rumored to be in talks with the Miami Dolphins to re-acquire former Rams superstar defensive back Jalen Ramsey. While Ramsey isn’t the same All-Pro that could silence half the field, he’s still an excellent nickel defender at this point of his career. He would be a welcomed addition to the roster.
That still doesn’t excuse the Rams for not making a move on another safety or cornerback in the draft. There were opportunities during the selection process but Snead never took advantage. This could be because of the current talks for Ramsey– though, adding more high-ceiling youth in the secondary could bolster the competitive nature within the group.
If talks fall through for Los Angeles, they could be in a precarious spot. There seems to be an ample amount of trust in the talent and defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s front seven, which comprises Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner in the trenches. Yet, the defensive back-five being essentially the same group as last year could pose trouble if opposing teams key in on player tendencies and flaws.
Time will tell if the Rams current unit continues to perform at a high level with a better response from the rest of the secondary in ball production and playmaking ability. It may look fine on paper, but judgement day will come Week 1 this season.
