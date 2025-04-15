Former Rams Star Could Be on Move Again
Former Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey could be on the move ... again.
Ramsey has already been traded twice in his career; the Rams gave up two first-round picks to acquire the All-Pro and likely future Pro Football Hall of Famer in 2019, and Ramsey helped the Rams bring a Super Bowl to Los Angeles not long after.
Then, the Rams traded Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in 2023 for former tight end Hunter Long and a third-round selection. Ramsey has spent the last two years with the Dolphins playing solid football, but his star has dimmed a bit since his time with the Rams -- in part due to injuries, and in part due to the Dolphins not meeting expectations.
Now, it looks like Ramsey could be heading to the trade block once again after just two years in South Florida.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ramsey and the Dolphins have mutually agreed to seek out a potential trade.
"The Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025," Rapsheet said. "Miami and Ramsey, due $25.1M fully guaranteed this season, could be parting ways."
"While there is no firm deadline on a possible trade, with the NFL Draft 9 days away, completing a trade prior to the draft would make sense — if only so Miami can use the pick or picks they would acquire for Ramsey."
The Rams should not be expected to be in the market for Ramsey, who turns 31 in October, depsite having a clear need in the secondary. The Rams have seemingly put their wheeling and dealing days behind them and have instead shifted to a draft-and-develop approach.
Ramsey's exit from Los Angeles proved that he will likely always be on the move and be something of a mercenary for teams throughout the final stages of his career. With Ramsey and the Dolphins now each looking for an out from the other party, it appears not much has changed with the former Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars superstar.
