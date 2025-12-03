Why the Rams Have To Get It Together

The Los Angeles Rams lost all the momentum they had when they lost to the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. This was a game they should've won, which would've given them a commanding lead over the NFC. Instead, they now have an uphill battle to retain the second seed in the conference and will have to fight for their right to remain in the postseason.

The Rams are so close to greatness, but they fumbled at the goal line for what would've been a tremendous boost to their chances of making the Super Bowl. It's of paramount importance that they get back on track in Week 14 and beyond, as this may be the last time the Rams are in a position to compete at this level.

Sean McVay will still be their head coach, but this roster won't look the same next season, and it could lead to them not being as impressive as they are in 2025.

Ram's X-Factor

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after a first down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

ESPN released its power rankings of each NFL team heading into Week 14, and the Rams' loss makes them slide down to number two in the league behind the New England Patriots. Sarah Bishop identified Bryon Young as the team's biggest X-factor down the stretch of the season to help them bounce back from their disastrous loss.

"This Sunday showed just how important the Rams' pass rush has been to their success on defense. That group has been particularly helpful to an injury-riddled secondary by pressuring opposing quarterbacks", said Bishop.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) celebrates with linebackers Jared Verse (8) and Josaiah Stewart (10) after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams' pass rush was only able to sack Bryce Young two times. Their lack of pressure was a big reason why he was able to comfortably throw the ball on their defense, as their secondary took a step back from the dominance they showed in the weeks prior.

"Young is the leader -- at least in sacks -- of their pass rush with a career-high 10 this season. The 2023 third-round pick is also setting himself up for a big contract extension, which he's eligible for after the season".

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This season is the best chance the Rams have at winning a Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford already had injury concerns heading into the season. If they fail to make a deep postseason run, who knows if he'll retire or play at the MVP level he's been playing at?

Byron Young is such an impactful player in their defense; their pass rush wouldn't be as daunting without him. They have to capitalize on the fact that he's still on his rookie deal as he's earned himself a massive payday, and the Rams are going to have to make tough decisions on who they let walk and who will stay on the team.

