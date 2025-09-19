Rams Jared Verse Shares Blunt Feelings on Return to Philadelphia
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Jared Verse does not like Philadelphia. In a way it's kinda sad. Verse, the trash-talking consumate professional keeps it classy between the lines in his verbal beration of opponents but his blunt diction makes others either love or hate him.
Had Verse been drafted by the Eagles, he likely would've become Philadelphia's favorite son, but the Rams drafted him, and he's now the villain from the West Coast. In what could only be described as peak storytelling, Verse told off Philly, Philly told him off back, the masses thought the rookie would crumble, the rookie dominated, the rookie lost, the rookie is no longer a rookie, and now he awaits at the opposing door once again.
On Thursday, in anticipation for the hyped-up matchup, Verse was asked his feelings on going back to Philadelphia. He made himself clear.
Verse Regrets Nothing
“My feelings are roughly the same, like it is with everybody," stated Verse. "I respect people that not only respect me, but that stand on business. They stood on business with the situation. They came with their energy. After the game, I tipped my hat off to them, they tipped it back. I wanted the Eagles, since they beat us to go and win the Super Bowl because If I'm going to lose, I'm going to lose to the best. I have respect for those fans. I have respect for the players. I have respect for all of them but I stand on everything that I've ever said.”
Verse's Original Statement
Before the Rams-Eagles playoff game, Verse went on the record to Gary Klein of the LA Times saying “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. . . . When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.” Verse went on to say “I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em. It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”
Verse Reflects on Postseason Loss
During Verse's last trip to the City of Brotherly Love, despite his heroric efforts, as mentioned the Rams would end up on the losing side of the contest. Verse made himself clear that the past is the past and his eyes and ambitions lay on the prospects of tommorrow.
“I don't think about any of the past," stated Young. "I don't think about any of the past two games. I don't think about anything in the past season. All that's gone. What matters now is the next thing in front of me. I'm worried about tomorrow. After that I'm worried about Saturday, then we can get to Sunday. But all I care about is handling the next phase of my life.”
